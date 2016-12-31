Standoff ends peacefully after attemp...

Standoff ends peacefully after attempted bank robbery, chase

It took hours of waiting and probing, but a standoff on Oklahoma City's northwest side ended peacefully, with two suspects in custody. Officers took a man out of the Biltmore Hotel in handcuffs at 5:15 p.m. Saturday -- more than five hours after police say he barricaded himself inside a vacant building under renovation.

