Standoff ends peacefully after attempted bank robbery, chase
It took hours of waiting and probing, but a standoff on Oklahoma City's northwest side ended peacefully, with two suspects in custody. Officers took a man out of the Biltmore Hotel in handcuffs at 5:15 p.m. Saturday -- more than five hours after police say he barricaded himself inside a vacant building under renovation.
