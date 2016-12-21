Spreading holiday cheer

Spreading holiday cheer

Privates Daniel Razavi, left, from Colorado, and Shamari Robinson, Baltimore, sing out as soldiers stationed at Fort Sill who are not able to go home are escorted around the Oklahoma City area by Blue Star Mothers on Thursday. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] For the 12th year, the Edmond chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America treated Army recruits from Fort Sill who weren't able to go home for the holidays to a day of food, fun and entertainment to celebrate the holiday season.

