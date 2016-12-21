Shawnee man sentenced to federal pris...

Shawnee man sentenced to federal prison for killing Indian man, moving body

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A Shawnee man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for killing an Indian man while on Indian land and then disposing of the body. George Edmond Walker, 39, pleaded guilty in August in Oklahoma City federal court to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful removal of a dead body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... 4 hr astute 1
News Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year... 8 hr yum 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude 13 hr Jamie Dundee 33
News The Morning Brew: Human trafficking in Oklahoma 13 hr java 1
News Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chanc... 14 hr okiesonie 1
News Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy P... 14 hr nonhacker 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Tue Jamie Dundee 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,790

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC