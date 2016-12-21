There are on the NewsOK.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Science Museum opens historic parlor car for the holiday tours through Jan. 1. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Through Jan. 1, Science Museum Oklahoma is again offering tours of its 1929 Pullman parlor car for the holiday season. Photo provided Normally closed to the public for preservation reasons, the Pullman parlor car is decorated for the yuletide season and open for tours through Jan. 1. The car was built for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and, after several other owners, was donated to what was then the Kirkpatrick Center, now Science Museum Oklahoma, in 1982.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.