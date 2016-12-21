Science Museum opens historic parlor ...

Science Museum opens historic parlor car for the holiday tours through Jan. 1

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Science Museum opens historic parlor car for the holiday tours through Jan. 1. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Through Jan. 1, Science Museum Oklahoma is again offering tours of its 1929 Pullman parlor car for the holiday season. Photo provided Normally closed to the public for preservation reasons, the Pullman parlor car is decorated for the yuletide season and open for tours through Jan. 1. The car was built for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and, after several other owners, was donated to what was then the Kirkpatrick Center, now Science Museum Oklahoma, in 1982.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
wristbandsrus

Phoenix, AZ

#1 23 hrs ago
The couple that engages in stalking for the "little children" frequent that place with their child (be he abducted or their own). The are bringing stalking in grocery stores and restaurants new meaning via a scientific agenda...that and bar codes.

Maybe they'll donate part of their extortion proceeds to the museum in the future.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I... 2 hr dearsanta 1
OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo... Fri Revive Jim Crow 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox Fri Jamie Dundee 5
News Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam Fri three 2
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Fri Extasy1665 2
News Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U... Fri haphazardholidaze 1
News Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays Fri haphazardholidaze 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC