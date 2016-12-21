Rogers County Man Sought For Choking, Duct-Taping Girlfriend
Rogers County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say choked his girlfriend and duct-taped her to the bed. Shannon Richmond may be armed with a knife and has threatened "suicide by cop," according to RCSO.
