Rogers County Man Sought For Choking,...

Rogers County Man Sought For Choking, Duct-Taping Girlfriend

15 hrs ago

Rogers County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say choked his girlfriend and duct-taped her to the bed. Shannon Richmond may be armed with a knife and has threatened "suicide by cop," according to RCSO.

