Rig count climbs by six in Oklahoma
A Continental Resources Inc. drilling rig searches for oil and natural gas in south central Oklahoma's SCOOP play where the Oklahoma City-based company is one of the most active drillers. [Photo provided] The Oklahoma rig count grew by six to 84, and no state added as many rigs this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I...
|2 hr
|dearsanta
|1
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|23 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC