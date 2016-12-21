Reports: Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight To Los Angeles
Reports: Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight To Los Ang - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Carrie Fisher suffered a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles amidst her book tour, according to multiple reports. The veteran "Star Wars" actress reportedly went into cardiac arrest on her flight while other people on board administered CPR, according to TMZ.
