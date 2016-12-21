Red Andrews dinner provides Christmas...

Red Andrews dinner provides Christmas meal with a side of kindness to those in need

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Cassie Neubauer, of Edmond, paints faces for children on Sunday during the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner at Cox Convention Center. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] It's been a hard year for Red Andrews Christmas Dinner attendee Rachel McCauley, but she was smiling Sunday as she sat down to a meal at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12) 13 hr Momspantysniffer 107
News Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I... 22 hr dearsanta 1
News Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th... Sat wristbandsrus 1
OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo... Fri Revive Jim Crow 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox Dec 23 Jamie Dundee 5
News Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam Dec 23 three 2
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,525

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC