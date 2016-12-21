Red Andrews dinner provides Christmas meal with a side of kindness to those in need
Cassie Neubauer, of Edmond, paints faces for children on Sunday during the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner at Cox Convention Center. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] It's been a hard year for Red Andrews Christmas Dinner attendee Rachel McCauley, but she was smiling Sunday as she sat down to a meal at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|13 hr
|Momspantysniffer
|107
|Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I...
|22 hr
|dearsanta
|1
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|Sat
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Dec 23
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Dec 23
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Dec 23
|Extasy1665
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC