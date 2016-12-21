Rapping up 2016: Jabee will be one of...

Rapping up 2016: Jabee will be one of the first rappers to perform at ...

Local rapper Jabee will perform Saturday at Opening Night 2017, downtown Oklahoma City's New Year's Eve celebration. He will be one of the first rappers to perform at the long-running holiday event.

