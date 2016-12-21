Public schools are key to quality of ...

Public schools are key to quality of life, Oklahoma City council says

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, left, and Ward 4 Councilman Pete White, right, and former Ward 8 Councilman Pat Ryan during an Oklahoma City Council meeting in April. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman Archives] Affirming its support for public schools, the Oklahoma City Council adopted a resolution that says high-quality public education sustains the economy and enhances quality of life.

