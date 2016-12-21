Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for induced earthquakes
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for induced earthquakes. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
Oklahoma regulators released details Tuesday of new guidelines to deal with the risks of earthquakes induced from hydraulic fracturing operations in oil and gas development, an expansion of their previous responses to earthquakes linked to wastewater disposal wells. The hydraulic fracturing plan is an attempt to get ahead of rapid development in the SCOOP and STACK formations in west central and south central Oklahoma.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
So it is a plan? Destroy homes, life savings and water?
Ya'll can have your drinking water shipped in from Flint or have the Mexicans bring it with them from Mexico.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|7 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|20 hr
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC