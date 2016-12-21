Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking...

Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for induced earthquakes

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for induced earthquakes. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Oklahoma regulators released details Tuesday of new guidelines to deal with the risks of earthquakes induced from hydraulic fracturing operations in oil and gas development, an expansion of their previous responses to earthquakes linked to wastewater disposal wells. The hydraulic fracturing plan is an attempt to get ahead of rapid development in the SCOOP and STACK formations in west central and south central Oklahoma.

frickin

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
So it is a plan? Destroy homes, life savings and water?

Ya'll can have your drinking water shipped in from Flint or have the Mexicans bring it with them from Mexico.
