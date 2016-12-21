Oklahoma finance officials predict $868M budget hole
After two consecutive years of deep cuts to state agencies, including public education, the Oklahoma Legislature will again be grappling with another budget hole estimated to be about $868 million, or more than 12 percent of state spending, finance officials announced on Tuesday. Secretary of Finance Preston Doerflinger, the governor's chief budget negotiator, released budget projections that show state revenue collections won't be enough to trigger a further cut in the state's individual income tax rate from 5 percent to 4.85 percent.
