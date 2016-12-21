Oklahoma City's animal shelter opens for holiday adoptions
Timothy Davis, 1, seems to have no problem with his new dog Jenna, a heeler mix, during a Christmas adoption event at the animal shelter. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] The animal shelter, 2811 SE 29, opened for adoptions Friday from noon to midnight in an effort to find homes for adoptable pets.
