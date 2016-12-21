Oklahoma City public schools principa...

Oklahoma City public schools principals, superintendent issue joint statement

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora and U.S. Grant High School Principal Greg Frederick are seen in a provided photo. Principals and Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora appear to be on the same page when it comes to working out their differences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th... 7 hr wristbandsrus 1
OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo... 20 hr Revive Jim Crow 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox Fri Jamie Dundee 5
News Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam Fri three 2
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Fri Extasy1665 2
News Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U... Fri haphazardholidaze 1
News Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays Fri haphazardholidaze 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC