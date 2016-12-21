OKC Police Search For Suspect Who Robbed Elderly Couple At Gunpoint
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a dangerous man. They say he pointed a gun at an 87-year-old man, and a woman right outside his historic home in Putnam Heights.
