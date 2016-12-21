OKC police investigating death of 24-...

OKC police investigating death of 24-year-old woman

22 min ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police say Julian Kaye Price was found dead Monday morning at a home on North Lindsay Avenue. Police say Price's cause of death is not yet known but the case is being treated as a homicide.

