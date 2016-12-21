New attractions set to fill empty space in Lower Bricktown
Lease discussions are underway with potential tenants for the former Bolero's restaurant space and Red Pin Bowling Lounge at the Centennial Building in Lower Bricktown. A revival of the legendary Sussy's Italian restaurant is being looked at on the street level space previously occupied by Bolero's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I...
|2 hr
|dearsanta
|1
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|23 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC