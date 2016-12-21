There are on the Altus Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -. In it, Altus Times reports that:

Former Miss America Lauren Nelson is scheduled to begin as co-host of "Discover Oklahoma" on Jan. 7, 2017, a statewide travel and tourism television program produced by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. "We are so pleased to have Lauren join our team co-hosting the show with Dino Lalli," said Barbara Merckx, executive producer of the show.

