Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa

Former Miss America Lauren Nelson is scheduled to begin as co-host of "Discover Oklahoma" on Jan. 7, 2017, a statewide travel and tourism television program produced by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. "We are so pleased to have Lauren join our team co-hosting the show with Dino Lalli," said Barbara Merckx, executive producer of the show.
Glade to here Lauren gets the job I personally met here in OKC and she is an amazing person with an awesome personality IÂ'm sure she will be great for years to come. Congratulations!
