Neighbor's Surveillance Cameras Capture Man's Death In NW Okc
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 14 hrs ago, titled Neighbor's Surveillance Cameras Capture Man's Death In NW Okc.
A NW OKC neighbor is frustrated at the lack of answers seven months after surveillance cameras captured a man's death. The video showed 53-year-old Michael Ayres clinging to the side of a moving SUV on NW 173rd Street back in May. Another camera showed the vehicle coming to a quick stop, and Ayres tumbling into a driveway.
#1 54 min ago
Typically, the passenger is in the seat and is wearing a seat belt if he/she is an invited guest. When they are riding shotgun via clinging to the window, the reasonable person would assume something is amiss.
Obviously, in Oklahoma, the media believes their access to private security cameras trumps the ability for a person to be secure in their home or vehicle. Should a person be injured during illegal entry then they should be tried for murder. It would assist in their new prison funding campaign.
It would be difficult, if not impossible,to live in a neighborhood in Okla that did not include domestic fighting as it is a sport and entertainment as well as their lifestyle.
This man's interview demonstrates how badly Okies want others imprisoned. It also shows the finer they dress, the dumber they are-note the TV personality.
When you have cameras like this man, there's a lot to learn about what goes on in a neighborhood and it is easy to see that some are tailed home from work even at 3 am. Why is that?
The police usually do nothing until someone dies. This man did, but it was his choice to jump on the vehicle. He would have been injured more had she scrubbed him off on the truck in front of the man's home.
Home security cameras are intended to secure one home; not the entire neighborhood.The media has never had interest in building livable neighborhoods, only flaming fights and dissension as well as forcing others to live in fear until they learn that their advertisement revenue comes at a high price when their door knockers throw down a live cigarette in a pile of leaves and their caller ID spoofers are almost shot.
