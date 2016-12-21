Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase
There are 3 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 19 hrs ago, titled Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
A man driving a stolen car led police on a chase off of I-40 and through city streets before literally hitting a wall. The pursuit began near the I-40/I-35 interchange heading east as the driver topped out around 85 mph.
#1 17 hrs ago
Quasi right. Reno/Scott is Del City. But try again. No one cares for accuracy, just that you are published.
#2 16 hrs ago
If MWC police chased him to Reno and Villa, there'd be a bigger story, don't you think?
#3 16 hrs ago
You're probably thinking to yerself right about now: It's not what you know but who you know that matters.
