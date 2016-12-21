Midwest City Police Make Arrest After...

Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase

There are 3 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 19 hrs ago, titled Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

A man driving a stolen car led police on a chase off of I-40 and through city streets before literally hitting a wall. The pursuit began near the I-40/I-35 interchange heading east as the driver topped out around 85 mph.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
excitingcopchase

Phoenix, AZ

#1 17 hrs ago
Quasi right. Reno/Scott is Del City. But try again. No one cares for accuracy, just that you are published.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
edukite

Phoenix, AZ

#2 16 hrs ago
If MWC police chased him to Reno and Villa, there'd be a bigger story, don't you think?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
edukite

Phoenix, AZ

#3 16 hrs ago
You're probably thinking to yerself right about now: It's not what you know but who you know that matters.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 7 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News Correctional officer hurt after fight in Oklaho... 7 hr moral booster 1
why did he ejaculate inside me? (Dec '11) 18 hr Tina 42
News Edmond Man, Accused Of Exposing Himself To 12-Y... 18 hr edukite 2
News Public schools are key to quality of life, Okla... 18 hr edukite 2
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - Mon viewpointseoglendale 1
News Oklahoma City Child With Special Needs Gets New... Mon viewpointseoglendale 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC