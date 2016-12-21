Midwest City Police Deal With Pair Of Shootings
The first came in just after 7 p.m. when the victim showed up at an Oklahoma City hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg. The victim told police the shooting happened near NE 10th and Douglas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ...
|2 hr
|scoff
|1
|Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ...
|2 hr
|scoff
|1
|Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|Very Interested i...
|91
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|Wed
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Wed
|astute
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC