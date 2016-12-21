Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near...

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near Fairview

58 min ago

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the temblor occurred at 10:14 p.m. at a depth of just under 7 miles. Fairview is about 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

