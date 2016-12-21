Local groups participate in Wreaths Across America ceremony
Catherine Jackson-D'Alessandro, left, regent of the Oklahoma City DAR chapter; and Cynthia Glover Henderson, DAR state regent, participate in a Wreaths Across American ceremony. [Photo provided] Members of American Legion Post 353 Honor Guard from Mustang were not deterred by the cold and the wind when they posted the colors Dec. 12. during the Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|7 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|20 hr
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC