Local business targeted by OG&E scam
Owner Sherry McCormack received a call on Tuesday afternoon. The caller ID said OG&E and the man on the other end of the line proceeded to inform her their bill was past due and they owed almost $850, which is around the amount of their electric bill normally runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mustang News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|34
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ...
|Fri
|scoff
|1
|Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ...
|Fri
|scoff
|1
|Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Very Interested i...
|91
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|Wed
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Wed
|astute
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC