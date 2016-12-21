Job cuts continue in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

The Oklahoma City skyline is seen from the Wheeler Ferris Wheel, Thursday, June 30, 2016. The Wheeler Ferris Wheel will open on Monday, July 4.Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman But both a state employment expert and an area economist say they are beginning to see more light at the end of Oklahoma's recessionary tunnel - provided current trends stay on track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.