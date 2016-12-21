Job cuts continue in Oklahoma City, Tulsa
The Oklahoma City skyline is seen from the Wheeler Ferris Wheel, Thursday, June 30, 2016. The Wheeler Ferris Wheel will open on Monday, July 4.Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman But both a state employment expert and an area economist say they are beginning to see more light at the end of Oklahoma's recessionary tunnel - provided current trends stay on track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|20 hr
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Wed
|astute
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|33
|The Morning Brew: Human trafficking in Oklahoma
|Wed
|java
|1
|Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chanc...
|Wed
|okiesonie
|1
|Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy P...
|Wed
|nonhacker
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC