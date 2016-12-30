GRAPHIC: Oklahoma City man accused of...

GRAPHIC: Oklahoma City man accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A woman told police she allowed Evan Peterson to live with her during the summer of 2014 after he was kicked out of his mother's house. Last month, she told police that her daughter revealed to her that Peterson sexually abused her during the time he was staying at the house.

