Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settlement in sexual harassment case
There are 2 comments on the NewsOK.com story from Friday, titled Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settlement in sexual harassment case. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
Former House Speaker Jeff Hickman listens to officials from The GEO Group during a committee hearing on an interim study looking at both the integration of private prisons and drug treatment and education programs to reduce recidivism at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Photo by Paul B. Southerland, The Oklahoman Former House Speaker Jeff Hickman approved in his last days in that position the confidential settlement to a former legislative assistant who claimed she was wrongfully terminated for reporting sexual harassment, newly released records showed Thursday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
|
#1 Friday
Settling in secret was the best thing to do. Otherwise, she'd been permanently terminated as retaliation is Okie's middle name.
Now they'll pass the Bishop law that no one will enforce...just to say they've done something about it.
|
Oslo, Norway
|
#2 Friday
super_z6 is my K iK guys hit me up for some naughty fun (im female)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I...
|2 hr
|dearsanta
|1
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|23 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC