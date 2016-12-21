Five Suspects Face Charges For Attemp...

Five Suspects Face Charges For Attempted Ambush On OKC Officers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A traffic stop took a dangerous turn for several Oklahoma City Police officers earlier this month. Now, investigators believe the officers were targeted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Only On 9: Surveillance Video Shows Possible St... 6 hr wildfire 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude Sat Jamie Dundee 34
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Fri Jamie Dundee 3
News What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ... Fri scoff 1
Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ... Fri scoff 1
News Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10) Thu Very Interested i... 91
News Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year... Dec 28 pam nassar 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC