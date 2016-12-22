Firefighters from Saudi Arabia visit Oklahoma for training
There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Firefighters from Saudi Arabia visit Oklahoma for training. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:
The Journal Record reports the International Association of Fire Chiefs recently entered into an agreement with Aramco Training Services Co., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company. Eight Saudi Aramco employees have been placed with the Oklahoma City station company for six months.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
|
#1 Thursday Dec 22
Next step: state owned oil production, water production and high taxes on out of state food products. The turnpike will cross the state everywhere.
It took them a couple weeks to stomp out the one started on XXXmas a few years back.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I...
|2 hr
|dearsanta
|1
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|23 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC