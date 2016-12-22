Firefighters from Saudi Arabia visit ...

Firefighters from Saudi Arabia visit Oklahoma for training

There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Firefighters from Saudi Arabia visit Oklahoma for training. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

The Journal Record reports the International Association of Fire Chiefs recently entered into an agreement with Aramco Training Services Co., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company. Eight Saudi Aramco employees have been placed with the Oklahoma City station company for six months.

adair

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Thursday Dec 22
Next step: state owned oil production, water production and high taxes on out of state food products. The turnpike will cross the state everywhere.

It took them a couple weeks to stomp out the one started on XXXmas a few years back.
