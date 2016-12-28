Family says shelter installer sold them a bill of goods
Kent Smith and his family are in a big pinch after they say Muskogee based "Tornado King Shelter" took off with their cash, without ever installing their shelter. Kent and his girlfriend run an antique shop in downtown Crescent, but business is slow, so they financed the storm shelter to buy peace of mind.
