Escaped Oklahoma Prison Inmate Sought
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a 45-year-old Tulsa man who has escaped from a correctional center in Oklahoma City. James King was not accounted for during a inmate count at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center on December 24th.
