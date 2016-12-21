Dreidels and drones: Technology mixes with tradition for Hanukkah menorah lighting in Oklahoma City

A flying menorah attached to a drone flies over the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting event Monday outside of the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. [Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman] The message of Hanukkah - light's triumph over darkness - was shared on Monday as a one-of-a-kind menorah took flight and lighted the night sky for a festive crowd in Bricktown.

