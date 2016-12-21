DOC Adds Escaped Convict To Most Wanted List
The DOC says on December 24, King, an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, was not accounted for during a routine inmate count. They "determined he had walked away," said a release, after an emergency count and search of the grounds did not find King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|12 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ...
|13 hr
|scoff
|1
|Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ...
|13 hr
|scoff
|1
|Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|Very Interested i...
|91
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|Wed
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Wed
|astute
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Dec 28
|Jamie Dundee
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC