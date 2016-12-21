DOC Adds Escaped Convict To Most Want...

DOC Adds Escaped Convict To Most Wanted List

12 hrs ago

The DOC says on December 24, King, an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, was not accounted for during a routine inmate count. They "determined he had walked away," said a release, after an emergency count and search of the grounds did not find King.

Oklahoma City, OK

