Dangerous crossings: Making downtown Oklahoma City streets safer for pedestrians

Crosswalk "paddle" signs were added along Broadway last spring after an incident in which a pedestrian was hit while crossing the street. [Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman Archives] Christmas tunes were playing on the radio, my son and his friends were laughing and enjoying the holiday lights along Automobile Alley and the evening outing to go snowtubing at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was destined to become a cherished memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.