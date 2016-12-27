There are on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled Correctional officer hurt after fight in Oklahoma prison. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

A state prisons spokesman says one correctional officer suffered minor injuries after a fight broke out at the North Fork Correctional Facility in western Oklahoma. Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Alex Gerszewski says a small group of inmates got into a fight Monday at the prison in Sayre, about 120 miles west of Oklahoma City.

