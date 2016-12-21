Congress Passes Act Pushing For Better Treatment Of Eating Disorders
Congress Passes Act Pushing For Better Treatment Of Eating Disor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Laureate Clinic at St. Francis is one of the top programs in the country for treating eating disorders, and, one of the oldest. "Eating disorders for females between the ages of 13 and 24 is the leading cause of death," said Dr. Scott Moseman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|7 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|20 hr
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC