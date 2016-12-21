Civic Center Music Hall, Others Added To National Historic Register
Civic Center Music Hall, Others Added To National Historic Regis - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Oklahoma Historical Society announced the addition of four buildings have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. Headlining the list is the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ...
|2 hr
|scoff
|1
|Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ...
|2 hr
|scoff
|1
|Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|Very Interested i...
|91
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|Wed
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Wed
|astute
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC