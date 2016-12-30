City bans pedestrians from popular Bluff Creek Trails

There is outrage over the City of Oklahoma City's new ban on running a popular Bluff Creek, trails below the Lake Hefner Dam by Pat Murphy Park. Runners we talked to say they were blindsided by the news after learning they would have to give up their dirt trails and find someplace else to run! Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation spokesperson, Jennifer McClintock, tells News Channel 4 a spike in reported conflicts between pedestrians and mountain bikers on the dirt trails prompted the city to put out a survey asking about 400 runners and mountain bikers for feedback.

