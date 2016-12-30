City bans pedestrians from popular Bl...

City bans pedestrians from popular Bluff Creek Trails

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

There is outrage over the City of Oklahoma City's new ban on running a popular Bluff Creek, trails below the Lake Hefner Dam by Pat Murphy Park. Runners we talked to say they were blindsided by the news after learning they would have to give up their dirt trails and find someplace else to run! Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation spokesperson, Jennifer McClintock, tells News Channel 4 a spike in reported conflicts between pedestrians and mountain bikers on the dirt trails prompted the city to put out a survey asking about 400 runners and mountain bikers for feedback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 9 hr Jamie Dundee 3
News What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ... 10 hr scoff 1
Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ... 10 hr scoff 1
News Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10) 19 hr Very Interested i... 91
News Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year... Wed pam nassar 2
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Wed astute 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude Dec 28 Jamie Dundee 33
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,811

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC