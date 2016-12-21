Church members gather to decorate for Christmas
Members of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 800 NW 5, gathered last week to decorate the church for the Christmas season. Parishioners had been asked through the church bulletin to help put the finishing touches on the building for the holiday.
