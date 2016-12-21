Christmas is a time for service at Oklahoma City's annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner
When the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner begins at 8:30 Sunday morning in the Cox Convention Center, 1 Myriad Gardens, it'll mark the 70th consecutive year for the holiday community feast. None of the previous 69 events could've happened without substantial cooperation of volunteers, charitable champions and food-service professionals.
