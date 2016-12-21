Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy Pokemon gifts

Jacob Spencer , 7, pose for a photo with the Pokemon character Pikachu as he is dressed as Pikachu during the opening night of Haunt the Zoo at the Oklahoma City Zoo in Oklahoma City, Okla., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman - See this story on www.cnet.com NewsOK highlights articles of interest from selected websites to increase the scope of commentary and coverage available to readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.