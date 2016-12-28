Authorities searching for man accused...

Authorities searching for man accused of robbing Ponca City bank

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City FBI say a man walked into the RCB Bank in Ponca City and handed a note to a teller, demanding money. The man is described as a white man, standing about 6'0" tall with a thin build.

