Authorities searching for man accused of robbing Ponca City bank
On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City FBI say a man walked into the RCB Bank in Ponca City and handed a note to a teller, demanding money. The man is described as a white man, standing about 6'0" tall with a thin build.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|1 hr
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|9 hr
|astute
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|17 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|33
|The Morning Brew: Human trafficking in Oklahoma
|18 hr
|java
|1
|Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chanc...
|18 hr
|okiesonie
|1
|Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy P...
|19 hr
|nonhacker
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC