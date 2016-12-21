Angel Tree families pick up gifts from Oklahoma City distribution site
Kim Love used one hand to push and the other to secure a pink, plastic Dora the Explorer four-wheeler balanced on top of a mound of toys inside a shopping cart, making sure nothing toppled out. Her 12-year-old daughter, Kennedee, walked ahead of her pushing a bicycle with purple training wheels and a pink and purple leopard-printed seat.
