What new Florida laws take effect July 1? Here are the highlights

Thursday Jun 29

Rideshare services, such as Lyft and Uber, will have to comply with statewide rules, and students and teachers will be allowed to express their religious beliefs at public schools, under new laws that will go into effect Saturday. The changes - including two bills from the special session - are among 125 revisions to Florida statutes that hit the books on July 1. The new laws include Florida's $82 billion budget, along with a package offering $91.6 million in tax breaks during the upcoming year and new rules regarding public notification of toxic spills.

