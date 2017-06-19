Twenty-Five-Year Project to Safeguard...

Twenty-Five-Year Project to Safeguard Fla. Residents

According to Mike Rogalski, the program manager on the project for the Jacksonville District of the USACE, the engineering firm of Hayward Baker Inc., used a trench remixing and design technique that was licensed from a Japanese company. The gigantic and complex task of rehabilitating the Herbert Hoover Dike around South Florida's Lake Okeechobee may take close to 25 years when it is finished, but the benefits of the work should ensure the safety of area residents for many decades after that.

