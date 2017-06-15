South Florida sea breezes "fascinatin...

South Florida sea breezes "fascinating," deadly | WeatherPlus

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Palm Beach Post

"Determining which is more dominant dictates where storms will form." In a slice of the state that includes Palm Beach County, an average of 80 days per year include thunderstorm activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want to know 1 hr Looker 1
Fun 2 hr Looker 2
News 10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school Apr '17 Spotted Girl 13
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Apr '17 Help 28
News Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida Apr '17 Singledad 1
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr '17 RustyS 3
Brandy Daily (Aug '14) Apr '17 Sara 13
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC