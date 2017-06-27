Septic systems leaking drugs, chemicals into drinking water
An algae bloom around the Herbert Hoover Dike in Lake Okeechobee is shown here on July 8, 2016. Staff photo/Joe Forzano A new analysis shows that septic systems in the United States routinely discharge pharmaceuticals, consumer product chemicals, and other potentially hazardous chemicals into the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|12/7/1984 chisen children lakeworth (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Hjfhfhfnfc
|2
|Want to know
|Jun 16
|Looker
|1
|Fun
|Jun 16
|Looker
|2
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC