Last-minute deal struck to end Legislature's special session on time

House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, and Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, agreed to support a $215 million increase in state spending per student in public schools, or $100 more per pupil, and up to $60 million in higher education projects that Gov. Rick Scott vetoed last week. The revived projects, including ones for Miami-Dade College, the University of Florida, Florida State and other institutions will be part of a bill that Scott is eager to sign that also restores the budget of VISIT Florida at $76 million and creates a new $85 million infrastructure fund.

