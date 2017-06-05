Last-minute deal struck to end Legislaturea s special session on time

Rep. Jose Diaz, R-Miami, left, and Rep. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, share a moment with House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, center, before the start of session, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Tallahassee. Rep. Jose Diaz, R-Miami, left, and Rep. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, share a moment with House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, center, before the start of session, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.