Lake Okeechobee back pumping concers
LAKE OKEECHOBEE, Fla.- - The highest number of phone calls to the newsroom the last couple of days centers on the emergency order allowing back pumping of water into Lake Okeechobee. The complaint is universal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|12/7/1984 chisen children lakeworth (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Hjfhfhfnfc
|2
|Want to know
|Jun 16
|Looker
|1
|Fun
|Jun 16
|Looker
|2
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC